Borrowed Hearts celebrates 1 year of helping foster kids in the Wabash Valley

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 7:21 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Lisa Hughes has been a foster parent for six years. She says she loves helping kids going through difficult times, but sometimes these kids come with nothing but the clothes on their back.

"More recently we had a sibling group of three and they came with the clothes that they were wearing, but that was it. Two of them had shoes but the one did not and so we had nothing," said Hughes.

That's why she comes to Borrowed Hearts located in Terre Haute. It's a clothing closet for foster families. one year ago the organization expanded into the Wabash Valley.

There that day, when it was founded in the valley, was Katrina King. She’s the Vice President of Borrowed Hearts Region 8 which covers the community.

"We started in our president's garage which is a very stylized storage facility and we went from servicing a couple kids a month to anywhere between twenty to thirty a month," said King.

Since then they have located themselves in the basement of the life center in Terre Haute. They have also gotten some extra help along the way, but the group is not slowing down when it comes to helping these foster families.

"Exponentially growing even further. We currently have a support group and we'd like to see that grow in numbers. Then we're planning on stating a meal program to for when a family gets a new placement," said King.

To foster parents like Hughes she says she's thankful to have such a resource in town and Wabash Valley neighbors willing to help, too.

"It tells me the fact that we can support this foster closet tells me that we are a giving community that cares about the people in our community," said Hughes.

Borrowed Hearts is always seeking donations and volunteers to help around the store. If you would like to learn more or help, check out their Facebook page here.

