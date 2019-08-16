'I'm so grateful,' One local mother shares her story after the Borrowed Hearts Foundation changed her life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Borrowed Hearts Foundation is a non-profit group that gives back to foster children. They also focus on helping parents get back on their feet after being in jail.

One local mother says the foundation helped save her life and her children.

It wasn't always laughter and smiles for Ruth Anne Edwards and her daughter. She struggled with maintaining a steady home and sobriety for years. Even knowing her child's life was at stake sobriety often challenged her.

"I continued to struggle and I was on the streets and I was still using," Edwards explained.

It wasn't until a final scare that made her realize she needed a life change to keep her children.

"I did try to take my own life a few times cause I thought that would be easier than having to face anything," Edwards said.

After being behind bars, she lost custody of her children and had nothing to provide for them after her release.

Luckily for her, Borrowed Hearts stepped in and changed her life.

"A friend referred me after I got out of jail I didn't have much. I kind of lost everything. I was pregnant, needed everything for the baby."

The foundation provided her with everything from toys to diapers all by donations from the community.

President of the Borrowed Hearts Foundation in Terre Haute, Bev Meritt, says it's all part of what they do for those in need.

"We agreed to also help parents, mothers, and fathers who were fighting for their lives and the children of their lives,"

While Borrowed Hearts played a role, Meritt, says it wasn't her doing that helped Ruth Ann.

"I feel like all of the glory should go to Ruth Ann for making the choices shes made to keep her children and fight for their lives," Meritt said.

"I'm so grateful, I'm grateful to be here, I'm grateful for my home, I'm grateful for my children. I have a purpose to be here and my jobs not done yet. So I'm so grateful to be able to continue that," Edwards exclaimed.

Borrowed Hearts is always in need of donations. You can find out more on how to donate by, clicking here.