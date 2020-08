TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization dedicated to helping foster families has a new name. The Borrowed Hearts Foundation is now called SHINE.

The goal of Borrowed Hearts was to provide clothing and other necessities to foster kids in this area. SHINE will expand on that mission as an official non-profit organization.

The SHINE mission statement includes "nurturing and educating foster parents" and advocating for foster care community resources.