Borrowed Hearts Foundation SHINEs with a new name

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization that has always focused on what's best for foster families is getting a new name.

You may remember it as Borrowed Hearts Foundation Region Eight.

Borrowed Hearts is a statewide organization that offers advocacy for current and potential foster families.

Yes! You are on the right page! We recently re-organized from Borrowed Hearts Region 8 to SHINE, but our mission remains... Posted by SHINE Foster Family Resources on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The group will now go by 'SHINE Foster Family Resources.'

It will specifically serve Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Parke Counties.

SHINE is an acronym for Sharing, Helping, Inspiring, Nurturing, and Educating.

They will offer the same services they always s have. With the new name, the group says it is more self-sufficient.

"Over 900 kids in foster care and not enough homes to service them. We are very dedicated to raising the number of homes and lowering the number of kids needing foster care," Bev Merritt, the President of SHINE Foster Family Resources said.

To learn more about the services from SHINE, click here.