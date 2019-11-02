Booze for shoes event gives back to Vigo County children in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An evening of music, beer and giving back to Vigo County children.

The Terre Haute Women's Club hosted "Booze for Shoes."

All proceeds will benefit the shoe bus project.

It's a program that delivers shoes to children in need throughout the Vigo County School Corporation.

Organizers said there's a great need for a program like this in our community.

"Not a lot of people know what the Terre Haute Women's Club does for the community and the need for shoes in the community is very high, so we provide a great service by giving kids shoes in need, K through12. Shoes can change their life," said Melissa Doti.

There was also food, music. and raffle baskets.