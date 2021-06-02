Boosting the City of Sullivan through revitalization efforts

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Revitalization isn't anything new in the City of Sullivan, but now, the city wants to get you involved.

Residents can have an opinion on the heart of the community.

The Blight Clearance Program is asking for the public's help through a survey, this will help get rid of blighted properties and eyesores in the community.

Local business owners are excited to see a change come to the area.

The City of Sullivan is working with the office of community rural affairs, they have given the Blight program millions of dollars to see the old rundown buildings go, and newly renovated ones replace those buildings.

Especially the area when you enter downtown.

"So this particular parcel, 3 and 5 North Section Street we are trying to acquire assistance from the Office of Community rural affairs to acquire this lot demolish the old gas station that sat there and look forward to a beautiful repurposing of the area," says Mayor Clint Lamb.

Small businesses surrounding these buildings can't wait to see what the City of Sullivan does with the blighted program.

Including Sullivan furniture that sits right across from an old building.

"It would be great just to have something over there that's the entryway into Sullivan that would look nice coming into town," says Cary Snyder president of Sullivan Furniture.

The President of Sullivan Furniture shared what he would like to see done across from his business, all to expand what the City of Sullivan has to offer.

"I know one thing they talked about doing is a farmers market and I think that would be fantastic because people would be stopping to get vegetables and look into these windows and think well let's see over there and see if we can get a lazy boy chair," says Snyder.

Lamb says everywhere you go you can see construction around the city.

"And that progress is going to continue as we stay laser-focused on increasing the quality of life for not only the current citizens but quite frankly children that haven't even been born yet, and visitors coming to the area and future residents. that's what this whole campaign is about," says Mayor Lamb.

If you would like to give your opinion or feedback, click here.