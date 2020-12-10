Boosting morale one flower at a time

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Challenges for healthcare workers on the front lines keep growing as caring for COVID-19 patients continues. Greene county general hospital started a program this year called the tulip award. Its mission is to boost morale.

Hospital officials know firsthand what these frontline workers are up against daily. They want them to know just how much they're appreciated.

Here's how the program works.

Patients and staff members nominate employees going above and beyond. Then hospital administrators see to it that they are recognized for their extra special care and efforts.

The Director of the Progressive Care Unit, Vicki McHenry said this award is working and bringing newfound hope to these healthcare heroes.

She said it's challenging to keep her staff members' spirits up. She said so many of the hospital's staff members are tired, sad, and anxious.

McHenry said, "And I have witnessed the difficulties that they've had. And I think seeing them go through it, and I'm really kind of feeling a little bit helpless as to how to help them."

Mchenry shared what it's like being a nurse during COVID-19.

She said the Tulip Award came at a perfect time.

McHenry said the pandemic wore on it became not only physically draining to her staff, but mentally draining as well.

She said nurses would come up to her saying how terrified they were. She told us many tears are shed and many of her nurses are feeling sad and anxious.

Mchenry said they have extra support for all their staff but sometimes it's not enough.

She said, "You know they're used to being the strong ones and for them to feel, what do I want to say, vulnerable, is more difficult for them."

Mchenry told me since they've introduced this award, morale has been boosted.

She also told us that community support means everything to those working in healthcare right now.

McHenry said you can help keep healthcare workers' morale up by simply following all the recommended health guidelines.