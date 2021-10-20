Clear

Booster shots could soon be recommended for people as young as 40, source says

Booster protection in the US could soon expand to a much broader population, as a source says the US government likely will soon recommend additional doses to people as young as 40 who received a Moderna or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 1:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Booster protection in the US could soon expand to a much broader population, as a source says the US government likely will soon recommend additional doses to people as young as 40 who received a Moderna or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

"I believe it will happen," the source familiar with the plan told CNN's Elizabeth Cohen. There is "growing concern within the FDA" that US data is beginning to show more hospitalizations among people under age 65 who have been fully vaccinated, the source said.

Still, Americans who haven't been vaccinated are 18 times more likely to end up hospitalized with Covid-19 than those who are vaccinated, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unvaccinated people are also 11 times more likely to die from Covid-19 compared to unvaccinated people, Walensky said Wednesday. They were also six time more likely to test positive for Covid-19.

"In August, as we were experiencing the peak of the Delta surge, 16 jurisdictions provided data on cases and deaths stratified by vaccination status. Unvaccinated people had 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for Covid-19," the CDC director said.

Getting younger kids vaccinated will 'play a major role' in slowing Covid-19 spread, Fauci says
About 28 million children ages 5 to 11 might soon be able to get pediatric doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine if the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes shots for that age group and if the CDC recommends it.

Getting most children vaccinated against Covid-19 will "play a major role" in slowing the spread of disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

"In the era of Delta, children get infected as readily as adults do. And they transmit the infection as readily as adults do," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"If we can get the overwhelming majority of those 28 million children vaccinated, I think that would play a major role in diminishing the spread of infection," Fauci said at a White House Covid-19 briefing Wednesday.

"That's one of the reasons why we want to do as best as we can to get those children from 5 to 11 vaccinated."

More news on booster shots expected soon
The FDA last month authorized Pfizer booster shots for people in certain high-risk groups who got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Those groups include people age 65 and older; adults with health conditions that put them at high risk for severe Covid-19; and adults who live or work in places that put them at high risk of contracting Covid-19.

Advisers to the FDA recently recommended people in those same high-risk groups who got the Moderna vaccine instead of Pfizer's should also be able to get a booster dose. But the FDA has not yet authorized Moderna booster shots for those groups.

As for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, FDA advisers recommended all adults who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster dose at least two months after the first shot. The FDA is also considering that recommendation.

Schools try testing instead of isolating exposed students
While some schools have enforced strict quarantine and isolation policies for children who are exposed to the virus, the CDC is working with select school districts to evaluate test-to-stay programs.

Such programs first involve testing -- not quarantining -- students who may have been exposed to Covid-19 at school.

If the exposed students test negative and have no symptoms, they can continue going to school in person. If they test positive, they must isolate at home.

"In Marietta we have been tracking students who are testing positive through test-to-stay, and it's 3%," Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools in Georgia, told CNN this week.

"Three percent of our students who participate in test-to-stay test positive, which means we can keep 97% of them in class," Rivera said. "That is a measure of success."

Under a traditional quarantine program, the 97% of students who tested negative would still stay at home from school.

"I think for the foreseeable future, we will be out here every morning on a school day making sure that our kids have this option," Rivera said about test-to-stay.

The CDC notes on its website that test-to-stay may be a practice comprised of regular testing and contact tracing, but that's also while "maintaining other layered prevention strategies, such as universal masking, to reduce the spread of Covid-19."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers possible tonight, cooler tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clinton takes steps to fight flooding

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, breezy. High: 75

Image

Sullivan football

Image

ISU women

Image

Adoption program expanding to reach more children and families

Image

A cool down is on the way - Kevin has the details

Image

New Daviess County program hopes to help businesses stay in the community

Image

Adoption program expanding to find kids forever homes

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1673346

Reported Deaths: 27924
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63389011192
DuPage1079621375
Will911451125
Lake798921082
Kane68284868
Winnebago40972559
Madison40041593
St. Clair36246596
McHenry34637327
Champaign26960197
Peoria26869368
Sangamon25719285
McLean22958218
Tazewell20620330
Rock Island18815360
Kankakee17875248
Kendall16181113
Macon15280250
LaSalle15011285
Vermilion14336199
Adams13124152
DeKalb12127133
Williamson12041174
Whiteside8280183
Jackson808794
Boone791383
Coles7879122
Ogle755287
Grundy736586
Franklin7319115
Knox7259169
Clinton7115102
Macoupin6938104
Marion6914143
Henry662677
Effingham659499
Jefferson6539143
Livingston597298
Stephenson582292
Woodford575992
Randolph554799
Christian532682
Fulton525976
Monroe5245103
Morgan5060100
Logan494774
Montgomery490781
Lee478460
Bureau442591
Saline433269
Perry432975
Fayette430064
Iroquois420877
McDonough373460
Shelby346648
Jersey335353
Crawford331930
Lawrence331233
Douglas326737
Union306048
Wayne303062
White279633
Richland279157
Hancock273435
Cass266130
Clark265340
Pike263658
Clay258854
Edgar257549
Bond256325
Warren243865
Ford243659
Carroll236338
Moultrie232733
Johnson226731
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215529
Massac214349
Mason214052
Washington211928
De Witt205230
Greene205040
Mercer204035
Piatt200914
Cumberland189626
Menard172113
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107210
Brown106510
Pulaski103911
Edwards103818
Stark81428
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70214
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5634
Pope5496
Unassigned1672433
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1001697

Reported Deaths: 16370
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1349142114
Lake660941157
Allen57517796
Hamilton46157464
St. Joseph44155608
Elkhart35752508
Vanderburgh32119478
Tippecanoe27824258
Johnson24961444
Hendricks23767355
Porter22833364
Madison18662406
Clark18449252
Vigo17379302
Monroe15205198
LaPorte15077250
Delaware15006260
Howard14647288
Kosciusko12235147
Hancock11639175
Bartholomew11517179
Warrick11264189
Floyd11040214
Wayne10918252
Grant10000218
Morgan9427176
Boone8874116
Dubois8240131
Dearborn818193
Henry8154152
Noble7985106
Marshall7854134
Cass7510120
Lawrence7414170
Shelby7160117
Jackson694688
Gibson6534113
Harrison645891
Huntington635399
Knox6299106
DeKalb627699
Montgomery6214109
Miami590598
Putnam576278
Clinton571371
Whitley561555
Steuben557075
Wabash5289103
Jasper526677
Jefferson507596
Ripley496886
Adams476875
Daviess4632113
Scott436672
Greene422496
Wells421788
Clay420660
White416964
Decatur4139101
Fayette404987
Jennings385260
Posey375343
LaGrange354978
Washington354049
Randolph342599
Spencer337642
Fountain332658
Sullivan327452
Starke314069
Owen312770
Fulton307767
Orange292063
Jay282245
Perry264752
Franklin264542
Carroll259832
Rush259532
Vermillion256454
Parke230026
Pike228143
Tipton227059
Blackford191141
Pulaski182056
Crawford158823
Newton156648
Benton150217
Brown145247
Martin137419
Switzerland134311
Warren120616
Union106916
Ohio84212
Unassigned0538