Books and Brew: A unique spin on the book club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People had the chance to enjoy a book and a drink on Monday night.

It was the first 'Books and Brews' event.

The Vigo County Public Library is behind the event.

It took place at the Terre Haute Brewing Company.

Organizers call it a different kind of book club, saying it is a unique way to enjoy a Monday night

This was the inaugural Books and Brews event, but they hope to have more in the future.