Booked hotels and longer travel times, Memorial Day weekend marks one of the busiest travel times of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — According to AAA this Memorial Day weekend will be the second busiest ever.

In Terre Haute, we have more than just the holiday to blame.

A lot of hotels around the area are booked all weekend long. We can credit a lot of it to the Indy 500.

Since hotels in Indy fill up so quickly a lot of people get rooms here and drive to Indy for the 500, which can add to the chaos.

Another reason it may seem busier in Terre Haute is because Rose Human has their graduation Saturday.

Even if we’re only looking at Memorial Day, AAA says drive times could take three times longer.

“I did not think about that. Oh my gosh! I just worked eight hours I do not want to hit traffic,” Jessica Block, Indiana State University student said. “I probably will. I have to drive through Indy. That’s not right!”

Even though I had to break the bad news to Block. Others in Terre Haute said the increased traffic was actually a good thing.

“It was nice to have some of the folks who weren’t from Terre Haute who are here coming through and they did buy ducks to support us,” Janet Clark, with Catholic Charities said. “So, it was a nice event to be able to do. We thought we might get extra traffic because I’d the holiday and I think we did.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation is urging drivers to give themselves extra travel time and plan ahead.