Clear

Booked hotels and longer travel times, Memorial Day weekend marks one of the busiest travel times of the year

Memorial Day weekend is one the busiest travel weekends in the country. Some people are dreading it, others are using it to their advantage.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — According to AAA this Memorial Day weekend will be the second busiest ever.

In Terre Haute, we have more than just the holiday to blame.

A lot of hotels around the area are booked all weekend long. We can credit a lot of it to the Indy 500.

Since hotels in Indy fill up so quickly a lot of people get rooms here and drive to Indy for the 500, which can add to the chaos.

Another reason it may seem busier in Terre Haute is because Rose Human has their graduation Saturday.

Even if we’re only looking at Memorial Day, AAA says drive times could take three times longer.

“I did not think about that. Oh my gosh! I just worked eight hours I do not want to hit traffic,” Jessica Block, Indiana State University student said. “I probably will. I have to drive through Indy. That’s not right!”

Even though I had to break the bad news to Block. Others in Terre Haute said the increased traffic was actually a good thing.

“It was nice to have some of the folks who weren’t from Terre Haute who are here coming through and they did buy ducks to support us,” Janet Clark, with Catholic Charities said. “So, it was a nice event to be able to do. We thought we might get extra traffic because I’d the holiday and I think we did.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation is urging drivers to give themselves extra travel time and plan ahead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

Image

Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

Image

Westminster Village plays host to an annual cornhole challenge

Image

Two of the 33 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princesses are Terre Haute sisters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening