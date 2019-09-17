Bonfire Safety in Dry Conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With fall less than a week away, many people are wanting to start having bonfires.

Things are still very dry though, and because of that, you need to take extra precautions.

First off, always have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

Easy access to water is the number one thing to remember.

Next, try to make sure there are no low hanging limbs near your fire pit.

Limbs can catch fire easily, and it's even easier in dry conditions.

Finally, if you are in town, keep the fire small.

A fire pit that is elevated is the best option, but if that's not possible, dig a hole into the ground.

Put some rocks or bricks around the hole to help keep the fire contained.

Things are warmer than average now, but cooler weather is on the way.

Unfortunately, great chances for rain are not.