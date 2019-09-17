Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bonfire Safety in Dry Conditions

Fall is just around the corner, however things are still dry.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With fall less than a week away, many people are wanting to start having bonfires.

Things are still very dry though, and because of that, you need to take extra precautions.

First off, always have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

Easy access to water is the number one thing to remember.

Next, try to make sure there are no low hanging limbs near your fire pit.

Limbs can catch fire easily, and it's even easier in dry conditions.

Finally, if you are in town, keep the fire small.

A fire pit that is elevated is the best option, but if that's not possible, dig a hole into the ground.

Put some rocks or bricks around the hole to help keep the fire contained.

Things are warmer than average now, but cooler weather is on the way.

Unfortunately, great chances for rain are not.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Another Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin with the Girl Scouts

Image

One in three struggles to buy diapers, a local group looks to help with a diaper drive

Image

INDOT holds Terre Haute job fair

Image

Knox County holds first homeless task force meeting

Image

Nearly $3,000 in damages reported as Clark County cemetery vandalized

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County K-9 Blaze receives recertification

Image

Ivy Tech's partnership with Vigo County Parks gains support

Image

New Pilot/Taco Bell opens in Marshall

Image

Staying safe during bonfire season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator