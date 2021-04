TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summertime is right around the corner - and that means it's almost time for those nighttime concerts.

The Moonlite Drive-In in Terre Haute has announced Bon Jovi is taking the big screen.

It comes as 'Encore Nights' is making its way back to the drive-in.

The concert happens on May 22 at 9:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at noon. Here's where you'll find them.