Bomb threat causes evacuation of Illinois store

GREENUP, Ill. (WTHI) - Travelers in Greenup, Illinois got a scare Sunday morning.
The bomb squad was called to the Love's Travel Stop.
According to Illinois State Police, a threat was found written on a bathroom wall. The store was evacuated so the bomb squad could sweep the building.
In the end, the search turned up nothing and the store was reopened.
