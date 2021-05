VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a crash in Vigo county that seriously injured a person.

It happened yesterday near state road 63 and Bolton road.

We don't have much on what caused the crash, but we do know it involved only one vehicle.

Sheriff John Plasse tells us the driver suffered "critical injuries."

He had to be lifeline to methodist hospital in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile two minors had minor injuries in the crash.

Sheriff Plasse says they suspect alcohol was a factor.