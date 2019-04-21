Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Greene County, Ind. (WTHI) - Some water customers in Greene County are under a boil order after a water main break.

According to Ellis Water, customers North of West County Road 400 North and West of North County Road 1175 West should boil their water as a precaution.

Manager Andrew Shreve explains the boil order also includes customers in Sullivan County and the Gilmore area.

Customers are asked to boil water for five minutes before drinking it or cooking with it.

This boil order will remain in effect until further notice.