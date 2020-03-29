Boil order in West Terre Haute is now a boil advisory

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City leaders in West Terre Haute have announced the current boil order in place is now a boil advisory.
Officials said they hope to have the advisory lifted by Tuesday.
More information will be provided as far as when the advisory is lifted when it becomes available.
