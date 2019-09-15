Clear

Boil order in Seelyville lifted

Town officials in Seelyville have lifted a boil order for its water customers. The boil order was first placed after a water main break on Creal Road on September 12th.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -Town officials in Seelyville have lifted a boil order for its water customers.

The boil order was first placed after a water main break on Creal Road on September 12th.

The water main break caused a water outage for residents north and east of Seelyville on Thursday.

Crews on the scene told News 10 the break happened while after a meter was installed on a new house. That installation caused the main to split, leading to the issues.

