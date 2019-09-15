Boil order in Seelyville lifted

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -Town officials in Seelyville have lifted a boil order for its water customers.
The boil order was first placed after a water main break on Creal Road on September 12th.
The water main break caused a water outage for residents north and east of Seelyville on Thursday.
Crews on the scene told News 10 the break happened while after a meter was installed on a new house. That installation caused the main to split, leading to the issues.
