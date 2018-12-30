Boil order for Shelburn Municipal Water customers

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A boil order is in effect for Shelburn Municipal Water customers.
Officials issued the order Saturday night.
They say the boil order is for the entire system.
That's because of an equipment malfunction.
Officials advise customers to boil water for 5 minutes before drinking, cooking, or brushing your teeth.
The notice is in effect until further notice.
