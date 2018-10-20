MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) -- Everyone living in Montezuma, Indiana is under a boil order.
This will take effect immediately.
A town board member tells us there is a water main break.
The boil order is in effect until further notice.
Related Content
- Boil order for Montezuma, Indiana
- UPDATE: Boil order lifted for Montezuma water customers
- Jasonville Boil Order Lifted
- Clay County boil order lifted
- Shelburn residents under boil order
- Shelburn water customers under a boil order
- Parts of Clark County under boil order
- Boil order for Clay County residents lifted
- 24 hour emergency boil order in Lyford
- Back story of a boil order
Scroll for more content...