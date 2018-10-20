Clear
Boil order for Montezuma, Indiana

Montezuma, Indiana residents are under a boil order.

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 7:10 PM
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 7:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) -- Everyone living in Montezuma, Indiana is under a boil order.

This will take effect immediately.

A town board member tells us there is a water main break.

The boil order is in effect until further notice. 

