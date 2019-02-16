Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A body has been recovered from the Wabash River in Clinton, Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, crews recovered a deceased female from the water Saturday evening.

Clinton Police responded to the scene before 7pm Saturday. Indiana State Police were then asked to assist with the investigation.

Investigators tell News 10 they do not suspect foul play at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

We will have updates for you as they become available.