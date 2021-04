VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The body of the boater who went missing in Vermillion county has now been found.

Indiana conservation officers recovered the body of 64-year-old Terry L. Evans.

This happened this morning in the Wabash river where his capsized boat was first discovered.

An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

A duke energy employee reported seeing an overturned boat in the river Friday.