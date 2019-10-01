Body of missing central Indiana man found in attic

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say the body found in an attic above an empty apartment in central Indiana is that of a man reported missing nearly a year ago.
Shelbyville police say the body of 44-year-old Derek Beagle was discovered in the attic Monday. He had been missing since November 2018.
Police say there were no signs of foul play surrounding Beagle’s disappearance or at the scene where his body was found.
The cause of death hasn’t been determined.
The apartment is located in downtown Shelbyville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.
