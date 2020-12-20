Body discovered after Vermillion County fire identified

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators say they now know the person who was found dead after a fire in Vermillion County Friday.

You'll remember, the fire started in a garage on Rangeline road in Universal.

After crews beat back the fire a body was found inside.

According to Indiana state police, that person has been identified as Maofa Iuli of Terre Haute.

Investigators say Iuli died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They have not yet released information about what caused the fire.