UPDATE: Body found in Wabash River in Clinton identified

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have released the identity of a woman's body recovered from the Wabash River.

Indiana State Police say crews recovered the deceased female from the water Saturday evening in Clinton, Indiana.

State Police say the victim is 56-year-old Jeanne L. Stern, of Clinton. The identification was made by Vermillion County Coroner, Roger Lewis.

Investigators tell News 10 they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Officials add that the cause, and manner of death is pending toxicology results and the review of the final autopsy report.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

We will have updates for you as they become available.