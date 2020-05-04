Body found in Wabash River identified as missing Perrysville woman

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Dental records have confirmed a body pulled from the Wabash River was a missing Perrysville woman.

The body of Vickie Kendrick-Hughes was found on April 30 just north of Newport.

LINK | OFFICIALS CONTINUE THE SEARCH FOR MISSING VERMILLION COUNTY WOMAN, USING A DRONE TEAM AND SONAR

Police do not suspect foul play in her death.

Hughes had been missing since mid-March.