Body found in Wabash River identified as missing Perrysville woman

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Dental records have confirmed a body pulled from the Wabash River was a missing Perrysville woman.
The body of Vickie Kendrick-Hughes was found on April 30 just north of Newport.
Police do not suspect foul play in her death.
Hughes had been missing since mid-March.
