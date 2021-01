DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Officials identified the body as 56-year-old Edwin Harris of Cannelburg Indiana.

Daviess County first responders received a call of a body lying in the roadway at County Road 900 East and County Road 700 South which is west of Alfordsville.

Harris was found 1200 feet from his home.

Investigators believe that weather was a contributing factor in the death and no foul play is suspected.