Clear

Bodies of 2 teachers found at suburban Indianapolis home

Officials say the bodies of two longtime teachers have been found at a home in suburban Indianapolis.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 12:32 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Officials say the bodies of two longtime teachers have been found at a home in suburban Indianapolis.

Fishers police responding to a report Wednesday night of shots fired found the bodies of a man and woman. Details about the circumstances of the deaths weren’t immediately released, but police Sgt. Tom Weger says investigators don’t believe anyone else is involved.

Names weren’t immediately released. Autopsies were planned.

The Hamilton Southeastern school district described the man and woman as longtime staff members and said classes at Hoosier Road Elementary School and Fall Creek Intermediate School are canceled Thursday for grief counseling. Other schools in the district are scheduled to stay open.

A tweet from district Superintendent Allen Bourff says the district is “mourning the loss of two beloved teachers.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Clouds moving in; rain coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Terre Haute's East side to get new Starbucks

Image

Digestive Health Associates held a Healthy Eating Summit

Image

The Will Center

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life