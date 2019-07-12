Clear

How to stay safe on the water

Boating while intoxicated charges will lead to an arrest if the operator has a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit of .08.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

ROCKVILLE, Ind. -- Indiana has averaged 84 boating while intoxicated cases a year for the past five years.

Boating while intoxicated charges will lead to an arrest if the operator of a boat has a blood alcohol concentration above .08. The same legal limit as driving under the influence. 

Indiana's open container law does not apply on the water.

While alcohol is allowed, boaters should use caution. An intoxicated boat operator risks the lives of any passengers on board and other boats. Should you experience an accident where someone is inebriated and cannot access their watercraft, IN Conservation Officer Nathan Lutz recommends a few basic steps to take in the event of an accident. 

"Reach, throw, row, or go," Lutz says. "Whether you're going to reach for them, throw them something that floats, row to them and help them to shore or go get help. Whatever you do, use something that's going to be a medium in between you and them, so they're not pulling you directly in the water." 

Alcohol isn't the only issue Lutz sees on the water. Registration violations, speeding issues and reckless driving are all common problems. If it has a motor, it must have a title. Kayaks and canoes do not have to be registered. 

Similar to the laws of the road the same applies to the water. 

"You have to follow the speed zones or the idle zones, shoreline, lake speed spots, night time speed, reckless driving," Lutz says. 

A valid driver's license is required to operate a boat in the state of Indiana. A boater education card is necessary for operators age 15 who wish to operate a boat or jet ski, but do not have a license.

Lutz advice to all boaters: "Wear a life jacket, use good judgment and stay safe." 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Habitat for Humanity set to break ground on a new house

Image

How hail forms

Image

Oblong one step closer to receiving Community Development Block Grant

Image

Long-time Vincennes University leader Phil Rath has passed away

Image

Kevin is hanging out at St. Ben's with your weekend forecast

Image

Samaritan Center holds Suicide and Self-Harm seminar

Image

Staying safe before you hit the water

Image

Indiana leaders request crop disaster designation after wetter than normal planting season

Image

Vincennes man sentenced for causing fatal 2017 crash

Image

Terre Haute road construction projects

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way