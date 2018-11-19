Board will decide future of West TH police office after guilty plea

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A board will decide the fate of a local police officer.
Last week, we told you about Jonathan Stevens, Sr.
He's a West Terre Haute Police Officer.
He recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
He originally faced domestic battery charges.
On Monday, the West Terre Haute Safety Board discussed his employment.
During that meeting, members set the date for next Monday, at 6:30 p.m.
That is when they will decide if Stevens will keep his job.
That meeting will happen in the West Terre Haute town hall and is open to the public.
