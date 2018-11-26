Board votes to dismiss West Terre Haute Police Officer

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute Police Officer has learned his fate with the department after a Monday night meeting.
Jonathan Stevens, Sr. entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct but was originally charged with domestic battery.
The West Terre Haute Safety Board decided Stevens will not be able to continue as a West Terre Haute Police Officer.
The board voted 2-1 to dismiss Stevens.
