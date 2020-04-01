Board stops main lift station work in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Terre Haute's city engineer says the cost for the main lift station project has become unmanageable.
The sanitary board decided to stop work the wastewater project.
The city ran into contaminated groundwater last October.
Officials had solutions but they were too expensive.
The city engineer says it's time to go back to the drawing board to decide what's next.
The delay costs to the contractor was $30,000 a day.
City leaders say that money is part of "a state revolving loan. It is not coming from taxpayers.
