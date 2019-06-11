Board revokes funeral director's license

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A state board has revoked the license of a local funeral director.

The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service made a ruling on Matthew Fitzthum’s license late last week. He owned Simple Creations and Burials in Clinton, Indiana before its closure.

In 2017, police said Fitzthum crashed a company van while carrying a deceased person. Police said his blood alcohol content level was three times the legal limit when the crash happened. At that time, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office was also investigating Fitzthum and his business for allegedly handling several bodies after his license expired.

Filings from the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service state the crash was one example of the danger he posed to the public.

Fitzthum must also pay a total of $6,000 in fines for six violations.