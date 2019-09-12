Clear

Board of public works decides fate of dog after it bit a young girl

The pitbull named Axil bit a girl at Chicago park in Vincennes.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday's emotional meeting featured statements about an incident that occurred at Chicago park. It's there that authorities say a pitbull named Axil bit a young girl.

Fire chief Sonny Pinkstaff explains, "I noticed on the female victim that there were puncture marks on one or both legs that were consistent with that of an animal bite."

The dog was taken to the Vincennes Animal Shelter and has been there since. Shelter director Leah Vantlin said Axil's aggression was a serious problem.

Vantlin says "it's my feeling that if he is released out to the public it would be just a matter of time before he bites again."

The dogs family had the chance to speak out against euthanizing the animal.

Elizabeth Zink says, "I've never ever seen him, even with little kids, ever be aggressive. And I just want him to have the right to live. That's all."

At the end of the night, the board decided that the animal will be euthanized.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum "I feel bad, it's unfortunate that the owners I guess didn't keep control of their dog and it attacked this young girl in the park. She had visible wounds. So the board, after hearing both sides, decided to uphold the request of the animal shelter."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
More heat, but cooler air is coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Fish Fry Fundraiser to raise money for Honey Creek Fire Department

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Two local police agencies set to take each other to court in annual basketball game

Image

Hamilton Center hosts clothing drive for people in need

Image

Getting the word about improved schools in Clay County

Image

New life for the old YMCA?

Image

Board of public works decides fate of dog

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

Image

Police in Sullivan County say rumors of a man with a gun a midde school football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen