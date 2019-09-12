Board of public works decides fate of dog after it bit a young girl

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday's emotional meeting featured statements about an incident that occurred at Chicago park. It's there that authorities say a pitbull named Axil bit a young girl.

Fire chief Sonny Pinkstaff explains, "I noticed on the female victim that there were puncture marks on one or both legs that were consistent with that of an animal bite."

The dog was taken to the Vincennes Animal Shelter and has been there since. Shelter director Leah Vantlin said Axil's aggression was a serious problem.

Vantlin says "it's my feeling that if he is released out to the public it would be just a matter of time before he bites again."

The dogs family had the chance to speak out against euthanizing the animal.

Elizabeth Zink says, "I've never ever seen him, even with little kids, ever be aggressive. And I just want him to have the right to live. That's all."

At the end of the night, the board decided that the animal will be euthanized.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum "I feel bad, it's unfortunate that the owners I guess didn't keep control of their dog and it attacked this young girl in the park. She had visible wounds. So the board, after hearing both sides, decided to uphold the request of the animal shelter."