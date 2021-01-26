Board of Works approves patio seating at PARQ at 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, (WTHI) - The board of public works approved patio seating along the building.
The facility is an apartment building with retail space.
The owner hopes outdoor seating will allow for a more family-friendly atmosphere.
The owner hopes outdoor seating will allow for a more family-friendly atmosphere.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|446035
|9268
|DuPage
|71070
|1173
|Will
|59914
|891
|Lake
|54851
|924
|Kane
|47289
|710
|Winnebago
|26813
|416
|Madison
|25429
|480
|St. Clair
|23107
|451
|McHenry
|22290
|260
|Champaign
|15937
|106
|Peoria
|15535
|252
|Sangamon
|14956
|245
|McLean
|13590
|173
|Tazewell
|12346
|253
|Rock Island
|12229
|308
|Kankakee
|11733
|187
|Kendall
|10039
|81
|LaSalle
|9807
|250
|Macon
|9005
|182
|Vermilion
|7806
|117
|DeKalb
|7699
|95
|Adams
|7564
|129
|Williamson
|6373
|119
|Boone
|5665
|80
|Whiteside
|5441
|175
|Clinton
|5188
|86
|Coles
|4804
|86
|Ogle
|4719
|73
|Knox
|4712
|147
|Grundy
|4541
|54
|Effingham
|4365
|71
|Jackson
|4316
|70
|Henry
|4120
|78
|Marion
|4093
|113
|Macoupin
|4029
|97
|Franklin
|3946
|71
|Livingston
|3811
|70
|Randolph
|3802
|74
|Monroe
|3695
|71
|Stephenson
|3646
|77
|Jefferson
|3570
|105
|Woodford
|3354
|70
|Morgan
|3323
|93
|Logan
|3179
|59
|Montgomery
|3166
|54
|Lee
|3145
|76
|Christian
|3062
|79
|Bureau
|3059
|85
|Fayette
|2968
|53
|Perry
|2796
|62
|Iroquois
|2630
|58
|Fulton
|2626
|50
|Jersey
|2309
|61
|Lawrence
|2207
|30
|McDonough
|2200
|51
|Saline
|2092
|54
|Douglas
|2057
|34
|Union
|2040
|32
|Shelby
|2024
|35
|Crawford
|1836
|35
|Cass
|1795
|31
|Bond
|1785
|24
|Pike
|1606
|48
|Warren
|1604
|44
|Richland
|1575
|46
|Hancock
|1556
|35
|Wayne
|1548
|43
|Clark
|1532
|34
|Jo Daviess
|1527
|25
|Washington
|1498
|26
|Edgar
|1494
|52
|Carroll
|1476
|33
|Moultrie
|1418
|28
|White
|1413
|33
|Ford
|1408
|51
|Clay
|1340
|40
|Greene
|1284
|43
|Johnson
|1257
|15
|Wabash
|1219
|15
|Mason
|1198
|41
|Piatt
|1197
|18
|De Witt
|1192
|28
|Mercer
|1191
|30
|Cumberland
|1118
|27
|Massac
|1071
|33
|Jasper
|1061
|15
|Menard
|923
|10
|Hamilton
|732
|17
|Marshall
|709
|15
|Schuyler
|650
|17
|Brown
|626
|11
|Pulaski
|625
|3
|Stark
|501
|20
|Edwards
|478
|9
|Henderson
|468
|16
|Calhoun
|450
|4
|Scott
|408
|1
|Alexander
|406
|7
|Gallatin
|397
|4
|Putnam
|359
|2
|Hardin
|312
|8
|Pope
|258
|3
|Unassigned
|111
|0
|Out of IL
|34
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|84685
|1338
|Lake
|45676
|687
|Allen
|32980
|552
|Hamilton
|29649
|315
|St. Joseph
|27531
|382
|Elkhart
|24478
|345
|Vanderburgh
|19610
|250
|Tippecanoe
|18108
|141
|Johnson
|15191
|295
|Porter
|14944
|169
|Hendricks
|14485
|250
|Madison
|11044
|222
|Clark
|10811
|144
|Vigo
|10795
|181
|Monroe
|9458
|113
|Delaware
|9170
|134
|LaPorte
|9145
|164
|Howard
|8292
|144
|Kosciusko
|8101
|83
|Warrick
|6802
|99
|Hancock
|6782
|104
|Bartholomew
|6640
|100
|Floyd
|6507
|110
|Wayne
|6177
|162
|Grant
|6027
|116
|Dubois
|5586
|80
|Boone
|5564
|68
|Morgan
|5486
|95
|Henry
|5114
|64
|Marshall
|5069
|84
|Cass
|4869
|64
|Dearborn
|4865
|45
|Noble
|4756
|59
|Jackson
|4277
|47
|Shelby
|4207
|81
|Lawrence
|3937
|80
|Clinton
|3750
|44
|Gibson
|3744
|59
|Harrison
|3530
|45
|DeKalb
|3498
|64
|Montgomery
|3476
|54
|Knox
|3362
|39
|Miami
|3245
|44
|Steuben
|3150
|46
|Whitley
|3111
|26
|Wabash
|3058
|51
|Adams
|3028
|36
|Ripley
|3005
|46
|Putnam
|2989
|50
|Huntington
|2948
|60
|Jasper
|2917
|34
|White
|2751
|43
|Daviess
|2717
|74
|Jefferson
|2662
|38
|Decatur
|2495
|83
|Fayette
|2486
|48
|Greene
|2422
|62
|Posey
|2410
|28
|Wells
|2369
|51
|LaGrange
|2300
|62
|Scott
|2268
|39
|Clay
|2243
|32
|Randolph
|2152
|48
|Jennings
|2006
|36
|Sullivan
|1935
|33
|Spencer
|1930
|22
|Washington
|1880
|23
|Fountain
|1849
|27
|Starke
|1764
|44
|Jay
|1686
|23
|Owen
|1676
|37
|Fulton
|1648
|30
|Orange
|1609
|35
|Carroll
|1597
|15
|Rush
|1563
|18
|Perry
|1559
|29
|Vermillion
|1497
|34
|Franklin
|1493
|33
|Tipton
|1331
|33
|Parke
|1308
|8
|Pike
|1185
|26
|Blackford
|1118
|22
|Pulaski
|978
|37
|Newton
|920
|21
|Brown
|883
|35
|Benton
|871
|10
|Crawford
|809
|9
|Martin
|749
|13
|Warren
|685
|7
|Switzerland
|669
|5
|Union
|629
|7
|Ohio
|497
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|376