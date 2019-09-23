Board of Public Works approves tax abatement for housing project at former YMCA building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential housing project in downtown Terre Haute took another important step forward on Monday morning.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety approved an eight-year tax abatement for the YMCA project.
Board member Roland Shelton recused himself.
A developer wants to convert the old YMCA building at 6th and Walnut Streets into affordable housing.
The Terre Haute City Council voted down a previous request for a 10-year tax abatement.
The council recently approved the eight-year abatement.
Approval of the Board of Works is the second step in the process.
The developer will go back before the council for a confirmation vote in October.
