Board of Public Works approves previously canceled Veterans Day parade permit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Board of Public Works okayed the Veterans Day Parade on Thursday.
News 10 was first to tell you about plans to cancel the annual parade.
LINK | SEVERAL ORGANIZATIONS COMMIT TO VETERANS DAY PARADE
A group of veteran organizations came together to make sure that didn't happen.
The board approved the parade permit during their meeting.
It will happen on Veterans Day, which is on Monday, November 11.
