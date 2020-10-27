Board members want to see change with sex education curriculum in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The board of school trustees for Vigo County School Corporation met on Tuesday to talk about sex education.

The topic of discussion is that their sex education curriculum needs to be changed.

Most of the board members felt like teachers should tackle this subject, others said the schools should leave it to the parents.

Many differing opinions were in the room. Vigo County School Superintendent Robert Haworth says that this discussion is ongoing.

"I think right now the CPR curriculum is a group that is brought from outside our schools into our schools and I think it was a discussion on if our teachers should be delivering it," said Haworth.

Haworth is set to deliver more recommendations to the board at a later time.