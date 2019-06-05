Clear
Board denies special permit request for adult orientated business at former Pizza City location

A board has voted down a request to locate an adult-oriented business on Terre Haute's north side.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A board has voted down a request to locate an adult-oriented business on Terre Haute's north side.

The Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals heard the request for the business on Wednesday morning.

Long-time Terre Haute residents may recognize the name, Mike Bickers.

He currently owns Club Koyote in West Terre Haute. It is an adult orientated business that has been around since 2003.

Bickers has had his eye on Terre Haute, but previous attempts to locate here have failed.

TERRE HAUTE MAN PLANS TO ASK THE CITY TO REZONE A PROPERTY IN HOPES TO TURN IT INTO AN ADULT BUSINESS

On Wednesday, Bickers and his attorney went before the Board of Public Zoning Appeals.

He requested what is called a special permit, which is required to operate an adult-oriented business.

Last June, Bickers bought the former Pizza Inn at Fort Harrison and Fruitridge Avenue.

It is properly zoned but requires the BZA to approve a permit for adult-oriented businesses.

That request was denied in a 4-0 vote.

Several spoke out about the petition.

"When potential employers come to Terre Haute and see where some of the best employers are, they are going to see a strip club right in the middle of them. That's not a good message to potential employers," Rick Shagley said.

Attorneys for Bickers told News 10 this issue is far from over.

He said they will review their options, which may include an appeal of the board's decision.

