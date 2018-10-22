Clear

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

The Vigo County school board is moving forward with efforts to update district policies.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 9:25 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County school board is moving forward with efforts to update district policies. First drafts of the updated Conflicts of Interest and Nepotism policies were discussed at Monday night's meeting.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE POLICY

Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth says these policies are already on the books but he and the board feel it's time to update them.

Haworth says policy details still need to be worked out. The district is getting outside help as they finalize policy changes.

Dr. Haworth says, "We are bringing an organization in to hear that deals with policy development across the Midwest. Someone that can possibly help us guide our process, help guide that policy committee even further as we look at not just these policies but really our policy book in general."

He says the board will need to consider administrative guidelines to go with these policies so the rules can be carried out.

The board will discuss the proposed policy updates again and next month’s meeting.

In other board news, Dr. Haworth is working on an application for those interested in joining the Bond Oversight Committee. He says, if approved, nine people would be part of the committee. Two would be members of the school board and seven would be selected from the applicants. The board would be responsible for overseeing bond-related projects and present opinions to the full school board. Dr. Haworth says committee positions would require a two-year commitment, however, terms could be staggered at the start so not every seat is open at the same time.

The board also approved the 2019 budget totaling $155,781,547.

The Vigo County school board approved a new contract for teachers. The contract includes a pay raise for all returning teachers. The corporation will also pay more toward health and dental premiums and the retirement savings plan. Through this agreement, the school corporation hopes to close the gap between the highest and lowest paid educators.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Overnight Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

October 22nd Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

Image

'What I want to do is help people' Local woman shares every chapter of weight loss journey

Image

Mega Million Jackpot still up for grabs

Image

Jail offenders donate bikes to help foster children

Image

South Vermillion wins state marching band title

Image

United Way launches program to help with child care

Image

Man arrested for pulling a machete at Covered Bridge Festival

Image

A clear night tonight and a cooler Tuesday

Image

Wabash Valley hit with a windy weekend

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion