Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County school board is moving forward with efforts to update district policies. First drafts of the updated Conflicts of Interest and Nepotism policies were discussed at Monday night's meeting.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE POLICY

Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth says these policies are already on the books but he and the board feel it's time to update them.

Haworth says policy details still need to be worked out. The district is getting outside help as they finalize policy changes.

Dr. Haworth says, "We are bringing an organization in to hear that deals with policy development across the Midwest. Someone that can possibly help us guide our process, help guide that policy committee even further as we look at not just these policies but really our policy book in general."

He says the board will need to consider administrative guidelines to go with these policies so the rules can be carried out.

The board will discuss the proposed policy updates again and next month’s meeting.

In other board news, Dr. Haworth is working on an application for those interested in joining the Bond Oversight Committee. He says, if approved, nine people would be part of the committee. Two would be members of the school board and seven would be selected from the applicants. The board would be responsible for overseeing bond-related projects and present opinions to the full school board. Dr. Haworth says committee positions would require a two-year commitment, however, terms could be staggered at the start so not every seat is open at the same time.

The board also approved the 2019 budget totaling $155,781,547.

The Vigo County school board approved a new contract for teachers. The contract includes a pay raise for all returning teachers. The corporation will also pay more toward health and dental premiums and the retirement savings plan. Through this agreement, the school corporation hopes to close the gap between the highest and lowest paid educators.