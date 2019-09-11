Blues music will soon fill downtown Terre Haute as annual festival nears

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Soon, the sounds of music will be taking over downtown Terre Haute.

Organizers are getting ready for the Blues at the Crossroads Festival.

It's an annual music festival in downtown Terre Haute.

The event brings in blues musicians from around the country.

Every year organizers try to use some of the money earned to educate local children.

We spoke with organizer Connie Wrin.

She told us this year, a girl who received an instrument from the festival years ago will be performing.

"Studies have shown that kids that play music do better in school and do better in general at life," Wrin said.

Blues at the Crossroads happens on Friday and Saturday.