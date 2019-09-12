Blues for Youth Event at YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The YMCA of the Wabash Valley is offering a special opportunity for kids this weekend.
Kids can spend the evening at the YMCA enjoying live music while caregivers enjoy the Blues at the Crossroads. This will allow for a kids-free evening for parents, while children dance the night away.
Performers from the Blues at the Crossroads Festival will play for kids at the YMCA on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the event is open to ages 18 months to 12-years-old. On Saturday, older kids are welcome to dance the night away with a DJ.
Pizza will be provided. The event is open to YMCA members and non-members. A discount is available to those who register for both nights. More information can be found here.
