Blues at the Crossroads Festival canceled

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The "Blues at the Crossroads Festival" has been canceled for this year. The event organizer Connie Wrin called News 10 with the news.'

She said she's canceling it because of COVID-19.

The annual outdoor concert usually brings in thousands of people to downtown Terre Haute.

Not having it this year is a huge economic hit for the area.

But, Wrin said she felt it was irresponsible to hold the event.

"We all are fighting the same battle. So, to have 6,000 people out here just seems, like I said, a poor choice and irresponsible to our community," Wrin said.

"Blues at the Crossroads" was scheduled for September 11th and 12th. It would have been the 20th year for the event.