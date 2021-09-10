With COVID-19 still a major concern, should you go to one of Terre Haute's many weekend festivities?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend is the 20th annual Blues at the Crossroads music festival in downtown Terre Haute.

The event kicks off at five Friday afternoon. Some across the Wabash Valley have expressed concern about large gatherings while Covid cases continue to rise.

New's 10 reached out to the Vigo County Health Department to hear why these large events are still happening.

Festival season is in full swing in the Wabash Valley. With COVID-19 cases slamming local hospitals, do you think the festivals are a good idea, or should they be on hold for another year? — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) September 9, 2021

"It's really important right now for people to look at their own personal health. Are you vaccinated, are you immunocompromised, do you take care of someone who is?" Roni Elder, from the health department, said.

If you fall into some of these categories, maybe you don't go to festivals and big events," said Roni Elder, the Vigo County Health Educator.