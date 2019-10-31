Blue pumpkins making an appearance this Halloween: How the new trend is helping children with autism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Halloween is here and you may see a new trend as trick-or-treaters come to your door looking for candy.

This year, some kids may be holding a blue pumpkin bucket. The color blue represents autism awareness.

You see, while the festivities and costumes are fun, it's not always the same experience for everyone.

For a child with autism, the interaction when asking for candy can be quite stressful.

The blue pumpkin bucket will bridge the gap between the candy giver and child, alerting the homeowner of the child's autistic behaviors.

News 10 spoke with Annie Wilkinson, a mother to a child on the spectrum. She has been pushing awareness for years now and even painted blue pumpkins to display on her porch.

She tells us the buckets make children with this condition feel more normal.

"My main goal is not making our children on the spectrum feel any different and let them have their fun just like anybody else," said Wilkinson. "If it became more popular it would spread like wildfire and the awareness of autism would be so much better."

The traditional phrase 'Trick or Treat!' can be difficult especially for a non-verbal child. The bucket eliminates the difficulty and allows for a comforting interaction.

"I mean they're just a child, they just think differently and talk differently sometimes. So giving the community, the knowledge of it will help both parties," explained Wilkinson.

So if you see a blue pumpkin bucket at your door, be patient with the child as it may be sensory overload for them.