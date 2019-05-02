Blue light glasses promise relief while using digital devices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's difficult to escape. Harsh, blue light emitted by the sun is now just inches away from our eyes each time we pick up a phone or work in front of a computer.

Blue light glasses promise relief from eye strain, sleeplessness, and headaches but do they really work?

A Washington, Indiana woman says they do and a Terre Haute doctor supports her claim.

Emily Ramsey can often be found in a local coffee shop, typing away. She takes online classes and spends several hours each day working in front of a computer screen. Ramsey says the long hours were difficult on her eyes.

"I kept having to take Tylenol or I would just have to quit working for the day because I couldn't handle the headaches."

Ramsey says she struggled to get through her school work until her brother brought her a pair of blue light glasses.

"My headache didn't even start and since then I haven't gotten headaches from working even though I work twelve hours or more sometimes."

Types of blue light protection products vary but you can find them online and even at your eye doctor's office. The lenses do not look all that different.

Dr. Stacy Loudermilk with Union Health says, "It may have a slightly different appearance but the goal would be that your eyes feel comfortable longer when staring or working at a computer screen so you don't experience as much eye fatigue or eye strain or headaches towards the end of the day. It also should help with being able to fall asleep after looking at your phone in the evening."

Blue light can cause damage to eye tissue so Dr. Loudermilk says prevention is important. She says patients can notice relief in a couple of days.

Ramsey says she's been using her glasses for two months and sees the difference.

"It will definitely help, especially if you have to spend several hours a day looking at your computer."

Dr. Loudermilk suggests doing your research. There are a lot of products out there so search for ones that have been studied and proven effective.