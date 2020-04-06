Blue Truck Cavalry helping feed kids in county.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-The Vigo County School Corporation is expanding its food delivery program.

You may see blue pick up trucks out in your neighborhood.

It's apart of the Blue Truck Cavalry.

Each truck is distributing meals to Vigo County students.

The cavalry heads out to some of the remote areas in Vigo County.

They'll be set up to deliver sack lunches every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at six new locations.

You can find these trucks at Riley Elementary, Delish Café East, Terre Haute North Little League Field, Blackhawk and New Goshen fire stations and in Fontanet.

We spoke with Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns who was delivering food at Fontanet.

He said they hope they can keep 1,000 more students fed.

"As we all know kids are getting their meals at schools and this may be the only opportunity for them to get food. We've got the resources and we all have a responsibility to help as we can," said Kearns.

Kearns said they'll continue to do this every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

They'll be at the new locations from 11 am to noon.