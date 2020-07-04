Blue Lives Matter Rally takes place in front of THPD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Friday night a “Blue Lives Matter Rally started around 9 o'clock in front of the Terre Haute police station on Wabash Avenue between 12th and 13th streets.

About a dozen trucks where lined up across from the police station all displaying American flags with a blue stripe on them.

That blue stripe of course represents law enforcement.

“It's a peaceful rally to show support for all lives, Black, White, Asian, what your sex is, your race, religion everybody comes together to see that lives matter. People coming by and honking and stuff. We're not blocking Wabash, we're having fun and police officers themselves have come out and spoke with us and they appreciate it" Cody Wilson told us.