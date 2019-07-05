Blown tire causes gravel truck to roll over

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Traffic is back open in both directions on State Road 63 in Northern Vigo County.

A front tire blew on a gravel truck causing it to roll over. It happened on State Road 63 near Durkees Ferry Road just south of New Goshen.

Indiana State Police say the driver lost control leaving the roadway and stopping in a ditch.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

Traffic was shut down to 1 lane while crews cleaned up the scene and all lanes of traffic are back open.