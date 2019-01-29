Clear
Bloomington man charged after allegedly having sex with 14-year-old Greene County girl

Last week, a parent reached out to the administrators at a Greene County school to report a possible sexual relationship between their 14-year-old daughter and 29-year-old Anthony Epeards.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Bloomington man is facing charges after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a Greene County 14-year-old.

School officials contacted police.

During an interview with the teenage girl, she said she was upset and depressed, and asked for advice from Epeards, who was a family friend.

She told investigators she would visit with Epeards to talk, with the conversations eventually leading to him asking her about sex.

She told police it happened twice, between Christmas of last year through January 14th of this year.

Police arrested Epeards, charging him with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of child solicitation.

He is currently in the Greene County Jail.

