'...a savage display of violence' Bloomfield woman sentenced for her part in January 6 US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley woman was sentenced for her part in the January 6 US Capitol riot.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd entered a guilty plea for one of the four charges she was facing. That count was parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. The other three charges were dropped.

Court documents say Anna Morgan-Lloyd and Donna Sue Bissey were inside the capital on January 6. Both women are from Bloomfield.

Morgan-Lloyd appeared virtually before the District Court for the District of Columbia.

She was sentenced to 36 months of probation, a $500 restitution, 120 hours of community service, and she's not allowed to have any firearms or dangerous weapons.

During the hearing, Morgan-Lloyd spoke briefly. She said she apologizes to the American people. She and her family went to support former President Donald Trump peacefully. “I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day,” Lloyd said during her sentencing.

Her defense attorney said her client didn't have plans to enter the capitol building that day or participate in any violence.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth said he was giving her a “break,” but didn’t want others to think that probation — and not a stiffer sentence — would be the norm. “Legally, I could give you the six months, but is that what really we want our judiciary to do?” the judge asked.

In a court filing earlier this month, Morgan-Lloyd's defense attorney Heather Shaner said Morgan-Lloyd drove to Washington, D.C. to hear the President speak at the invitation of Bissey, her hairdresser and friend. The defense counsel also said Morgan-Lloyd hopes to one day return to the U.S. Capitol in homage and reverence to the United States.

"I have had many political and ethical discussions with Anna Lloyd. I tendered a booklist to her. She has read Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, Just Mercy, and Schindler's List to educate herself about "government policy" toward Native Americans, African Americans, and European Jews. We have discussed the books and also about the responsibility of an individual when confronting "wrong," stated Shaner.

Bissey will be in court next month.